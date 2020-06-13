/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Blossom Ln
219 Blossom Road, Hillview, KY
Available 07/01/20 HILLVIEW BULLIT COUNTY - Property Id: 296865 NICE 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH WITH ROOM ADDITION ON REAR WITH 4TH BEDROOM OR FAMILY ROOM HAS FENCED YARD AND LARGE BLOCK GARAGE AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
223 Wise Ct
223 Wise Court, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1088 sqft
This nice brick ranch home has 1100 sq ft of living space with 3-4 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a full unfinished basement on a nice cul-de-sac in the desired Hillview area.
Results within 1 mile of Hillview
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
4107 Blue Lick Court #1
4107 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1000 sqft ***AVAILABLE IN JULY!!!*** This awesome 1st Floor 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden apartment home features an open floor plan with washer/dryer connections for only $899.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hillcross Dr
3700 Hillcross Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1700 sqft
***COMING SOON IN JULY!!!*** This colonial styled, two story home features 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage in the highly desired Hillview area. Please call our rental office at 502-479-0000 for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Hillview
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Okolona
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Okolona
5 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$869
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Okolona
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7506 Astrid Way
7506 Astrid Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1649 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10600 Evanwood Drive
10600 Evanwood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Okolona
1 Unit Available
4709 Andrea Way
4709 Andrea Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! The living room features large windows allowing natural lighting to flow through the home along with the professionally installed hardwood style flooring creating a fresh look for the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11403 Top Walnut Loop
11403 Top Walnut Loop, Jefferson County, KY
3 bedroom 3 baths, possible 4 bedroom in basement, 2 car garage. Has a fireplace.washer/ dryer hookup. Master bed room on first floor 3020 sq ft Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5341725)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10618 Irvin Pines Dr
10618 Irvin Pines Drive, Jefferson County, KY
10618 Irvin Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 10618 Irvin Pines Drive - Beautiful 2-story home. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite 2 walk-in closets. Huge master bath with garden tub. Spacious kitchen open to the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highview
1 Unit Available
5704 Indian Rock Rd.
5704 Indian Rock Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Highview Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Dinning room, Finished basement, dishwasher, microwave, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Back yard. (RLNE3732785)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 River Trace
238 River Trace, Bullitt County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1645 sqft
3BR/2BA Ranch for Lease - Shepherdsville - Tucked away in River Oaks subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch home is move-in ready! The home features an open concept with a large eat-in kitchen, stainless appliances, and a fully fenced-in
Results within 10 miles of Hillview
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
975 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fern Creek
25 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$915
1360 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
Fern Creek
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Iroquois
1 Unit Available
228 Kenoak Drive
228 Kenoak Drive, Louisville, KY
This recently updated 4 bedroom house is now ready to be called your home. This house a beautiful large glass living room window, with a colored glass screen door. You will find hardwood flooring through out the house.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
3006 Montana Avenue
3006 Montana Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1328 sqft
We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace.