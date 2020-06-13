/
hillview
Last updated June 13 2020
118 Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY📍
1 Unit Available
347 Prairie Drive
347 Prairie Dr, Hillview, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
347 Prairie Drive Unit A (Hillview) - Want to schedule a showing at this property? Fill out our free pre-application found on our company website, someone will contact you for a showing: http://4rentlouisville.
1 Unit Available
219 Blossom Ln
219 Blossom Road, Hillview, KY
4 Bedrooms
$999
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 HILLVIEW BULLIT COUNTY - Property Id: 296865 NICE 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH WITH ROOM ADDITION ON REAR WITH 4TH BEDROOM OR FAMILY ROOM HAS FENCED YARD AND LARGE BLOCK GARAGE AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
223 Wise Ct
223 Wise Court, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1088 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This nice brick ranch home has 1100 sq ft of living space with 3-4 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a full unfinished basement on a nice cul-de-sac in the desired Hillview area.
Results within 1 mile of Hillview
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
4107 Blue Lick Court #1
4107 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1000 sqft ***AVAILABLE IN JULY!!!*** This awesome 1st Floor 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden apartment home features an open floor plan with washer/dryer connections for only $899.
1 Unit Available
3700 Hillcross Dr
3700 Hillcross Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1700 sqft
***COMING SOON IN JULY!!!*** This colonial styled, two story home features 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage in the highly desired Hillview area. Please call our rental office at 502-479-0000 for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Hillview
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
9 Units Available
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Our apartments at Victoria Gardens are carefully designed with you in mind.
1 Unit Available
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
1 Unit Available
10618 Irvin Pines Dr
10618 Irvin Pines Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
10618 Irvin Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 10618 Irvin Pines Drive - Beautiful 2-story home. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite 2 walk-in closets. Huge master bath with garden tub. Spacious kitchen open to the family room.
1 Unit Available
11403 Top Walnut Loop
11403 Top Walnut Loop, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom 3 baths, possible 4 bedroom in basement, 2 car garage. Has a fireplace.washer/ dryer hookup. Master bed room on first floor 3020 sq ft Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5341725)
1 Unit Available
238 River Trace
238 River Trace, Bullitt County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1645 sqft
3BR/2BA Ranch for Lease - Shepherdsville - Tucked away in River Oaks subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch home is move-in ready! The home features an open concept with a large eat-in kitchen, stainless appliances, and a fully fenced-in
1 Unit Available
5704 Indian Rock Rd.
5704 Indian Rock Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Highview Home - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Dinning room, Finished basement, dishwasher, microwave, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Back yard. (RLNE3732785)
1 Unit Available
201 Pheasant Ave
201 Pheasant Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities.
1 Unit Available
7506 Astrid Way
7506 Astrid Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1649 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
10600 Evanwood Drive
10600 Evanwood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1904 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4709 Andrea Way
4709 Andrea Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! The living room features large windows allowing natural lighting to flow through the home along with the professionally installed hardwood style flooring creating a fresh look for the home.
1 Unit Available
9616 Cooper Church Dr -202
9616 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
1 Unit Available
9617 Cooper Church Dr -207
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
1 Unit Available
6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***COMING SOON!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 2 Bedrooms with 1 bath boasts 925 sq. ft. of living space! This home has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen.. Rent Range $1099-1199 No Section 8.
Results within 10 miles of Hillview
26 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hillview rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Hillview area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hillview from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Shelbyville.