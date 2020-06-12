/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
207 Cornell Pl
207 Cornell Place, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1570 sqft
Great location in St. Matthews. 2 story home with a covered front porch with swing. Enter to living room with built in bookcases. Hardwood Floors. Well appointed kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Slate Floors. Gas Range.
Results within 1 mile of St. Matthews
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hikes Point
1 Unit Available
4118 Browns Lane
4118 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1394 sqft
4118 Browns Lane (Saint Regis Park) - Want to schedule a tour at this location? Please complete our free pre-application on the 4 RENT website. Here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn Park
1 Unit Available
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bowman
1 Unit Available
1604 Woodluck Avenue
1604 Woodluck Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1500 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home - This gorgeous, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home conveniently located off of Dutchmans Lane.
Results within 5 miles of St. Matthews
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
$
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1360 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1429 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
23 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
975 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
Fern Creek
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clifton
1 Unit Available
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1422 Highland Avenue
1422 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 story 3000 sf. Victorian 5 bedrooms 3 baths - Property Id: 284505 classic victorian house n the highlands perfect for 5 students r a family.
Similar Pages
St. Matthews 1 BedroomsSt. Matthews 2 BedroomsSt. Matthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Matthews 3 Bedrooms
St. Matthews Apartments with BalconySt. Matthews Apartments with GymSt. Matthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Matthews Apartments with Parking