3 bedroom apartments
61 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1360 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1429 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coldstream
1 Unit Available
12317 Amber Woods Court
12317 Amber Woods Court, Coldstream, KY
East End - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Neutral decor, Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, Vaulted great room with gas fireplace, Finished walkout basement with kitchenette, Large deck, Home is on a cul-de-sac. (RLNE5854980)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn Park
1 Unit Available
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5407 Merribrook Lane
5407 Merribrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
- Located in the prestigious sought-after neighborhood of Wolf Pen Springs, this beautiful home has so much to offer! With over 5,000 square feet of living area, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom home journey begins as you enter through the beautiful
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10916 Monkshood Dr 101
10916 Monkshood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1651 sqft
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rental in Norton Commons - Property Id: 225663 New Construction Rental Unit in Norton Commons 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 1st floor unit, spacious front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1118 Evondale Way
1118 Evondale Way, Oldham County, KY
Goshen Area Single Family Home - A GOSHEN JEWEL just minutes away from award winning Oldham County schools, Creasey-Mahan Nature Preserve & a neighboring swim club! This walk-out brick ranch with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN features a HUGE vaulted GREAT
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9511 Felsmere Cir
9511 Felsmere Circle, Jefferson County, KY
This 3400+ sq ft stunner sits in the heart SPRINGHURST, on almost half an acre corner lot! If you're looking for a move in ready home with an open concept plan, this is the one.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1029 Rollingwood Ln
1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1018 Harmony Landing Rd
1018 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
This is a 1200 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with an eat in kitchen and family room. The kitchen walks out to a wood deck and beautiful backyard with a shed provided for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
9412 Norton Commons Boulevard - 201
9412 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Elegant town home in the heart of Norton Commons. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in this 2,800 sq. ft. town home with soaring ceilings. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
11710 Cronin Court
11710 Cronin Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2543 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
9309 Plumwood Place
9309 Plumwood Place, Orchard Grass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5010 Kames Square
5010 Kames Square, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1410 sqft
We have the condo that you have been looking for. Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath condo. This unit is located in the gorgeous Cobble Stone neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
12304 Warner Drive
12304 Warner Drive, Oldham County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
This 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in a quiet cul-de-sac comes with finished basement, fenced in patio, 2-car garage, new paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5108 Baywood Drive
5108 Baywood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
This beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath home with over 1400 square feet has been recently remodeled. Property features new carpet, new vinyl, and fresh paint. The large eat in kitchen offers new cabinets, counters, and a stove.
