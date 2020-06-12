/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1733 East Market Street
1733 East Market Street, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
For lease is this large three bedroom home with new paint, new flooring, new windows, new fixtures. Home sits in area close to downtown New Albany and easy to get to downtown Louisville. Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 18 at 09:23pm
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
107 North 45th Street
107 North 45th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Just listed is this rehabbed two bedroom home with fresh paint, flooring, all new kitchen and appliances. Home has large living room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first floor, full loft style third bedroom upstairs and full basement.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland
1 Unit Available
3137 Northwestern Parkway
3137 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY
Rental Houses, 3137 Northwestern Parkway.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Portland
1 Unit Available
3530 Bank Street
3530 Bank Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1089 sqft
OPEN TUESDAYS @ 6:30pm Move in ready Section 8 ok. 3 bedroom 1 full bath. appliances included. Requirement 1. Income $2700 a month 2. Employed at least one year 3. Good landlord references for last 3 years 4. Good Background Check 5.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$7,435
1790 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1359 S 3rd Street #1
1359 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of Old Louisville. This first floor unit offers a large master suite and a master bathroom that includes a large tub, large separate shower, and big walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
1308 S. 26th St
1308 South 26th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$865
1160 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home in Downtown Louisville - Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Downtown Louisville on the corner of 26th & Dumesnil St.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1528 Wilson Ave
1528 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1096 sqft
Large 2-3 bedroom home- Section 8 accepted - Large 2-3 bedroom home in the Park Hill area (will only count as 2 bedroom by Section 8 standards) -Home sits on a quiet street -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Brand new vinyl planking
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
416 West Breckinridge- B1
416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland
1 Unit Available
319 N 21st St
319 North 21st Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house! Section 8 Welcome. - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Portland neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
3232 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
3232 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1642 sqft
1/2 off June rent! Spacious 3-4BD home in West End - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story house in the West End (could be 4 bedrooms but only 3 by Section 8 standards) -covered front porch -hardwood
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Duvalle
1 Unit Available
1624 Beech St
1624 Beech Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom House, 2 ba Section 8 Welcome - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1743 Algonquin Parkway
1743 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$988
906 sqft
1743 Algonquin Parkway - Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 2 story Townhouse unit in the Laselle Place Subdivision. Close to public transportation. Ready to move in today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4466335)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shelby Park
1 Unit Available
418 Marrett Avenue
418 Marret Ave, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 418 Marret Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Shotgun Style Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath shotgun style home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups and central air. Convenient location. (RLNE4439050)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shively
1 Unit Available
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chickasaw
1 Unit Available
1003 Cecil Ave
1003 Cecil Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1376 sqft
Very nice refurbished 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Perfect for a small family.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
California
1 Unit Available
2123 Grand Ave - 3
2123 Grand Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
OPEN TUESDAY @ 5:00pm 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment , you will have the 2nd and 3 floor all to yourself. WATER INCLUDED Requirement 1. Income $2550.00 a month (Voucher Section 8 OK) 2. Employed at least one year 3.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
California
1 Unit Available
2318 Hale Avenue
2318 Hale Avenue, Louisville, KY
SPACE, SPACE, AND MORE SPACE This unit will be open Tuesday 4:30pm. Section 8 accepted Rare find- 4 bedroom 2 full bath. This unit has large bedrooms, hardwood floors, living room, eat in kitchen, full basement, freshly painted throughout.
Similar Pages
New Albany 1 BedroomsNew Albany 2 BedroomsNew Albany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Albany 3 BedroomsNew Albany Apartments with Balcony
New Albany Apartments with GarageNew Albany Apartments with GymNew Albany Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Albany Apartments with ParkingNew Albany Apartments with Pool