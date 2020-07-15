/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Drake Drive
301 Drake Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1426 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
279 Driftwood Drive
279 Driftwood Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1824 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
214 7th Avenue
214 7th Avenue, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1310 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath home with attached garage- Shepherdsville, KY - Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home in Shepherdsville, KY -Carpeted bedrooms -Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher provided -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Washer/dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
156 N. Cole Ridge Dr.
156 North Cole Ridge Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1511 sqft
3BR/2BA Newer Home for Lease in Shepherdsville - Gorgeous newer home with open floor plan, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, hot tub, covered patio, master suite with separate shower and jetted tub, large kitchen with all appliances, formal dining
Results within 5 miles of Shepherdsville
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
323 South Skyline Drive
323 South Skyline Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Crator Drive
130 Crator Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
11401 Nez Perce Way
11401 Nez Perce Way, Jefferson County, KY
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3220 Acacia Drive
3220 Acacia Avenue, Pioneer Village, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Shepherdsville, Pioneer Village - 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, 1300 SQ. FT., UNFINISHED BASEMENT, FENCED YARD. (RLNE5918995)
Results within 10 miles of Shepherdsville
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
20 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
122 Units Available
Okolona
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
Newburg
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Okolona
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7712 Manslick Rd
7712 Manslick Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home offers exceptional features and is in great condition. A wonderful layout with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath which will give you the room you deserve. Fabulous deck! Rent is $1600 per month with $1600 deposit.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
4513 Lambert Rd
4513 Lambert Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1197 sqft
To View is To Rent! RENOVATED 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath with Nice Treed Lot! Walk to Shopping and Eateries! This home has NEW Windows, Redone Hardwood Floors, NEW Fridge, NEW Range, NEW Washer, NEW Dryer, NEW Above-Range Microwave, Fresh Paint,
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburg
6315 Hanses Dr.
6315 Hanses Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 6315 Hanses Dr., Louisville, KY 40219 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Fenced Carport Rental Home - This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home. It has replacement windows, new paint and new carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7506 Astrid Way
7506 Astrid Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1649 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 3 Bedrooms with 1 bath that has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen and HUGE fenced-in backyard with a 2 car detached garage.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood Hill
5421 Winding Rd
5421 Winding Road, Louisville, KY
Iroquois Park area, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath with fireplace and deck. Rent is $1550 per month with $1550 deposit. Call today! John Bohn, Owner/Broker JEB Real Estate 502 296-0813 (RLNE5862061)
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Valley Station
10838 Dorton Drive
10838 Dorton Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - This house has been completely gutted and redone beautifully. In a great quite neighborhood and with a beautiful yard.
1 of 18
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Auburn Oaks Drive
708 Auburn Oaks Drive, Jefferson County, KY
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.
1 of 15
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
156 John Court
156 Billiken Court, Mount Washington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1798 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3700 Hillcross Dr
3700 Hillcross Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***COMING SOON IN JULY!!!*** This colonial styled, two story home is in the process of being renovated and features 3/4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage in the highly desired Hillview area.