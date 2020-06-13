/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9200 Loch Lea Ln.
9200 Loch Lea Lane, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1668 sqft
Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11731 Trottingham Circle
11731 Trottingham Cir, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2056 sqft
- Welcome to the spacious and airy LIKE NEW Dalton home design in Hanover Trace! This spacious home has 2056 square feet and has features that include a first floor den and second floor loft which is perfect for entertaining! This open floor plan
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10313 Chimney Ridge
10313 Chimney Ridge Court, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1414 sqft
Open concept ranch with hardwood flooring. Complete appliance package including washer and dryer. Catherdral vaulted ceiling in the great room with a corner fireplace. Nice deck and yard. Some storage available under the house in a tall crawl space.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
101 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
Fern Creek
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4324 Willowview Boulevard
4324 Willowview Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1466 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10610 Pinoak View Dr
10610 Pinoak View Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1554 sqft
This outstanding 1-1/2 story home is located in great location close to everything and on a corner lot. This awesome home has three bedrooms, loft, two full baths, a two-car attached garage, and an inviting front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9836 Longwood Cir
9836 Longwood Circle, Wildwood, KY
Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Fern Creek
1 Unit Available
5014 Roman Drive
5014 Roman Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
Fern Creek/Jtown off of Stony Brook Dr - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Hard wood floors on main floor. Many updates.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
22 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1360 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Bellewood
51 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1429 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
