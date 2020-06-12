/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shively, KY
Shively
1834 Kendall Lane
1834 Kendall Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Rental House - Here is the information on it: *3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, *Unfinished basement *1,100 Sq. Ft. *Hardwood Floors *All electric. *This will be a SMOKE-FREE house. (must smoke outside only) *Rent=$1,000.
Shively
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.
Shively
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.
Shively
1834 Appleton Ln #100
1834 Appleton Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$896
1000 sqft
Appleton Place Apartments offer large living spaces at a great rate. All utilities are included and we accept section 8 and other 3rd party vouchers.
Results within 1 mile of Shively
Taylor Berry
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Park Hill
1528 Wilson Ave
1528 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1096 sqft
Large 2-3 bedroom home- Section 8 accepted - Large 2-3 bedroom home in the Park Hill area (will only count as 2 bedroom by Section 8 standards) -Home sits on a quiet street -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Brand new vinyl planking
Jacobs
3609 Craig Ave
3609 Craig Avenue, Louisville, KY
Rental Houses, 3609 Craig Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 4 to 5 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Rental Home - Cute recently renovated 4 to 5 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville off Taylor Blvd by Expressway. This 4 bedroom has it all.
Park Duvalle
1624 Beech St
1624 Beech Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom House, 2 ba Section 8 Welcome - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.
South Louisville
1218 Oleanda Ave
1218 Oleanda Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1218 Oleanda Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deck Fenced Deck Rental Home - Big one story 3 to 4 bedroom home with a large entry foyer. Very spacious rooms, including the kitchen.
Algonquin
1743 Algonquin Parkway
1743 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$988
906 sqft
1743 Algonquin Parkway - Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 2 story Townhouse unit in the Laselle Place Subdivision. Close to public transportation. Ready to move in today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4466335)
St. Dennis
3109 Wilkie Rd
3109 Wilkie Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
975 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath brick home with Basement is located in the St. Dennis neighborhood features a fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage in the heart of Shively! RENT RANGE $1099-$1199. Lease Option. No section 8.
Taylor Berry
1511 Wurtele Ave
1511 Wurtele Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement.
Taylor Berry
3006 Montana Avenue
3006 Montana Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1328 sqft
We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace.
Taylor Berry
915 Euclid Ave
915 Euclid Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
This 3BR/1BA home has been completely renovated. It feautures a seperate utility room with W/D in unit, new floors, and a large fenced-in yard.
St. Dennis
3404 Clarinet Drive
3404 Clarinet Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Available now. Are you looking for an updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house? The house flows well for entertaining and you will enjoy hanging out in the backyard as well.
Results within 5 miles of Shively
Valley Station
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$7,435
1790 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Shawnee
107 North 45th Street
107 North 45th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Just listed is this rehabbed two bedroom home with fresh paint, flooring, all new kitchen and appliances. Home has large living room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first floor, full loft style third bedroom upstairs and full basement.
Old Louisville
1359 S 3rd Street #1
1359 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of Old Louisville. This first floor unit offers a large master suite and a master bathroom that includes a large tub, large separate shower, and big walk-in closet.
Parkland
1308 S. 26th St
1308 South 26th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$865
1160 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home in Downtown Louisville - Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Downtown Louisville on the corner of 26th & Dumesnil St.
Auburndale
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 Guests enter our split level house into the living room. The living room has a couch and two club chairs for relaxing. We also have a smart tv with apps for you to enjoy programming.
Merriwether
2069 S Preston St
2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental.
Old Louisville
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.