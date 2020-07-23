Apartment List
/
KY
/
lyndon
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lyndon provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle wi... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Lyndon
8800 New Lagrange Road
8800 New La Grange Rd, Lyndon, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1700 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom brick home in Lyndon (Holly Springs Neighborhood) has 2 Full Baths, vaulted ceilings in Living Room with Fireplace, wood floors on main floor, huge bonus room with high ceilings upstairs, Large Eat-In Kitchen with Updated
Results within 1 mile of Lyndon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
27 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
905 Fenley Ave
905 Fenley Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1221 sqft
905 Fenley Ave, Louisville, KY 40222Located in St Matthews 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout also includes stove and refrigerator. Large rooms and located on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plantation
2400 Malvern Hill Ct
2400 Malvern Hill Court, Plantation, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with lots of updates including refinished hardwood floors! NO CARPET! VERY clean and neutral paint throughout. One car attached garage with electric opener. Large deck and fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Lyndon
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
$
21 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
37 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
75 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
30 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
135 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1429 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
30 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1382 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
41 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
$
11 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 Winter Springs Ct
1205 Winter Springs Court, Middletown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1519 sqft
*NEW LISTING!* Condo for rent. 2nd floor unit in Swan Pointe. 1,519 AG Sqft. 2 Bedroom + Den (opt. 3rd bedroom), 2 full baths. 1 Car garage plus numbered parking space. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen appliances included. NEW HVAC 2019. Fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4116 Billtown Rd
4116 Billtown Road, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Come see this updated apartment unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. This apartment offers new carpet, interior paint and doors, and kitchen cabinets. The apartment comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12502 Brothers Ave
12502 Brothers Avenue, Middletown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
Great home with 2 living spaces, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 2.5 baths and a garage. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and full attached bath. 2 other large bedrooms and hall bath complete the 2nd floor.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Houston Acres
3116 Michael Dr
3116 Michael Drive, Houston Acres, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Houston Acres ! Fabulous location ! Quiet neighborhood . Great 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch. Large eat-in kitchen. Living Room with Fireplace. Hardwood Floors thru-out. Family Room in finished basement. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.
City Guide for Lyndon, KY

The Kentucky Historical Society deems Lyndon a historical city because it was home to the Kentucky Military Institute; one of America's oldest military schools founded in 1896.

Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lyndon, KY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lyndon provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Lyndon. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Lyndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLyndon 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLyndon 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLyndon Accessible ApartmentsLyndon Apartments with Balconies
Lyndon Apartments with GaragesLyndon Apartments with GymsLyndon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLyndon Apartments with ParkingLyndon Apartments with Pools
Lyndon Apartments with Washer-DryersLyndon Dog Friendly ApartmentsLyndon Pet Friendly ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYShelbyville, KY
Prospect, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KYShively, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College