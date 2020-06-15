Amenities

347 Prairie Drive Unit A (Hillview)



Welcome to Kings Cross Town Homes! This well managed and upgraded town home community is located in the ever growing Hillview area close to major expressways, shopping, and dining destinations. Once you step foot on the property you will immediately feel and see all this community has to offer as it has been meticulously maintained inside and out!



347 Prairie Drive #A features a classic town home layout with 2 floors. This unit truly gives you everything you could want and more in a home! Walk inside the front door to the living area and take notice of preserved hardwood design floors, big, bright windows, and an eat in kitchen with dining space. The kitchen includes upgraded appliances (dishwasher, range, and refrigerator) and plenty of storage space.



Also found on the first floor is a semi-enclosed laundry area with washer/dryer connections, extra storage space, a 1/2 bath with marble counter top. The backdoor allows access to a concrete patio giving you gorgeous, panoramic views of a maintained and peaceful outdoor common area!



As you make your way to the second floor of this home; you will find a large bathroom with more storage space accompanied by 2 big bedrooms with double closets! Views from the bedrooms are ideal, especially during the day as the rooms have large windows making the space bright and cheerful.



This unit is ready for rental now and won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



