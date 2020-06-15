All apartments in Hillview
347 Prairie Drive

347 Prairie Dr · (502) 425-7368 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

347 Prairie Dr, Hillview, KY 40229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 347 Prairie Drive · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
347 Prairie Drive Unit A (Hillview) - Want to schedule a showing at this property? Fill out our free pre-application found on our company website, someone will contact you for a showing: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/

Welcome to Kings Cross Town Homes! This well managed and upgraded town home community is located in the ever growing Hillview area close to major expressways, shopping, and dining destinations. Once you step foot on the property you will immediately feel and see all this community has to offer as it has been meticulously maintained inside and out!

347 Prairie Drive #A features a classic town home layout with 2 floors. This unit truly gives you everything you could want and more in a home! Walk inside the front door to the living area and take notice of preserved hardwood design floors, big, bright windows, and an eat in kitchen with dining space. The kitchen includes upgraded appliances (dishwasher, range, and refrigerator) and plenty of storage space.

Also found on the first floor is a semi-enclosed laundry area with washer/dryer connections, extra storage space, a 1/2 bath with marble counter top. The backdoor allows access to a concrete patio giving you gorgeous, panoramic views of a maintained and peaceful outdoor common area!

As you make your way to the second floor of this home; you will find a large bathroom with more storage space accompanied by 2 big bedrooms with double closets! Views from the bedrooms are ideal, especially during the day as the rooms have large windows making the space bright and cheerful.

This unit is ready for rental now and won't last long! Call the number at the top of this listing to speak with the manager and schedule a tour of the property.

This is unit is advertised for rental by 4 RENT Louisville, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3883447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Prairie Drive have any available units?
347 Prairie Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 347 Prairie Drive have?
Some of 347 Prairie Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
347 Prairie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 347 Prairie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillview.
Does 347 Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 347 Prairie Drive does offer parking.
Does 347 Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 347 Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 347 Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 347 Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Prairie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Prairie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
