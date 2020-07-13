/
56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY
323 South Skyline Drive
323 South Skyline Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 7/18 11AM-1PM - APPLY TODAY HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!*** ***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS*** Welcome home to this cute and charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Hillview.
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
4105 Blue Lick Court #2
4105 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
800 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment home features an open floor plan on the 1st floor with additional storage closet off the private patio area, washer/dryer connections & playground.
4109 Blue Lick Court #4
4109 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
800 sqft
***COMING SOON IN AUGUST!!!*** This awesome 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment features an open floor plan with washer/dryer connections for ONLY $749.
Okolona
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Okolona
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Okolona
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Okolona
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Okolona
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 3 Bedrooms with 1 bath that has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen and HUGE fenced-in backyard.
9616 Cooper Church Dr -202
9616 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
9617 Cooper Church Dr -207
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Buechel
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Newburg
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Fern Creek
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$656
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Forsythia Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Klondike
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$827
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1100 sqft
Minutes to Iroquois Park. Thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, laundry rooms and private outdoor areas. Pet-friendly community offers extensive amenities and panoramic views of Louisville. Private garages available.