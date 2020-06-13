Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY with balcony

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$769
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
122 W Showalter Drive
122 West Showalter Drive, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available now in Bradford Place! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home. Open floor plan, Newer carpet, Washer and Dryer included! 2 car attached garage, Large fenced in yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
155 Richfields
155 Richfields Avenue, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large fenced backyard. Just painted!! Pantry in large kitchen. Close to schools, shopping, Toyota and I-75!!
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2920 Sullivan Trace
2920 Sullivans Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Adorable Spacious ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two full baths and 3 Large bedrooms. Large back yard. Cute, newer neighborhood. $300 pet fee, no additional rent and no restricted breeds. No Section 8.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
9 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
930 sqft
Welcome Home to Thoroughbred Crossing conveniently located near shops, dining, libraries, Kentucky Horse Park, and the University of Kentucky. All utilities are included in these spacious renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Martins Village
1 Unit Available
420 Tibbs Lane
420 Tibbs Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$800
934 sqft
NICE HOUSE on Tibbs Lane! 3 Bedrooms, Off-Street Parking, Pets Ok! - 420 TIBBS LANE: Single Family House with 3 Bedrooms and One Bath; Off-Street Parking; Nice Backyard with Patio; Pets Ok! Central Heat & AC (Wall unit in house does not need to be

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
458 Michigan Street
458 Michigan Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
458 Michigan Street Available 07/10/20 Large 2 Bedroom House! All Electric! - New flooring! Separate dining room and laundry room for a full size washer/dryer! Covered front and two side porches, large yard! Storage area off side porch! All

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
217 Arceme Avenue
217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1939 Bedinger Ct
1939 Bedinger Court, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
This remodeled home features refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and front living room. Bonus space behind the kitchen could be used as a dining room and second living room or flexible space that suites your needs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1760 McCullough Dr #4
1760 Mccullough Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West Suburb
1 Unit Available
525 W Main Street
525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1750 McCullough Dr #40
1750 Mccullough Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$660
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Lexington
1 Unit Available
121 N Martin Luther King Boulevard
121 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity right in the center of downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
376 S Upper
376 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Incredible location, between downtown and campus. This condo is a nice mix of modern amenities and historic charm. Fully furnished. 2 Bedroom, one bath, open concept kitchen, spacious living room, dining room, and even basement storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Upper Street
1 Unit Available
222 Midland
222 Midland Ave, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern town home living, near shopping, dining, and parks!!! High end finishes, stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer included, private patio, granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, no exterior maintenance.

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Masterson Station
1 Unit Available
2790 Mable Lane
2790 Mable Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Luxury, Low-Maintenance 2000 sq. ft. all brick townhome. 2 BR/ 2 full BA/2 1/2 BA w/ a private office in the basement. Neutral colors throughout. Enjoy the low-maintenance living w/ beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the first floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
512 Maryland Avenue
512 Maryland Ave, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Downtown chic townhome in the heart of the active Jefferson St. corridor. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, huge kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops and three, generous sized en-suite bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
650 S Mill Street
650 South Mill Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE in April 2020: Great 1st FLOOR condo with a patio and courtyard. Owners/Tenants love being on the first floor for easy access in and out of the building. Perfect space to make your own with all appliances including washer/dryer.
City Guide for Georgetown, KY

Welcome to Georgetown, your new home in old Kentucky! This small city has changed a lot for the better in the last few decades. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Georgetown is located about 15 minutes from Lexington in the northern part of the state. Though its founding dates back to the late 18th century, the city didn’t really see population growth until the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the population had nearly doubled.

Georgetown has tons of new construction and plenty of shopping in box stores and local spots located in the quaint and incredibly walkable downtown area.

Georgetown also has a diverse rental market with everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. The low cost of living also makes finding cheap apartments a snap!

While the city center has great entertainment options, you won’t find too much in terms of rentals. The neighborhood known as Indian Hills have some great apartments for rent in small developments, as well as a handful of rental homes. Quail Run Drive, located just northwest of the city center, is a great area with a particularly high concentration of apartments. Two bedroom rental properties in the city center, Indian Hill, and around Quail Run Drive generally range from $550-750.

The south side of town has seen a lot of new construction in recent decades. In this area you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent with tons of great amenities (gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, etc.). Living in this area will also put you in close proximity to Lexington. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $650-850.

In the northern portion of town, there’s been a bit of new development similar to the construction in the south. However, the farther north you go, the more rural neighborhoods will feel. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $600-800.

Settle in and enjoy all that this bustling little Kentucky city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Georgetown, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Georgetown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

