Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Columns on Wetherington

1620 Corinthian Dr · (859) 212-3679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY 41042
Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0621 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 1413 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0724 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columns on Wetherington.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
car wash area
hot tub
putting green
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Your pet-friendly apartment home features a rejuvenating pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Inside your newly renovated two or three bedroom apartment, you’ll find fully-equipped kitchens with newly refreshed cabinets, granite-style countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood-style flooring. You will also enjoy the convenience and comforts of in-home washer and dryer hookups, cozy fireplaces, attached garages, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and private balconies and patios.

Our beautiful Florence, KY apartments are located in the beautiful Plantation Pointe residential development set amidst a private, yet serene location located just minutes from the city allowing you to enjoy great shopping, fine dining and plenty of outdoor recreation. Call or stop by today to discover your new Florence apartment at Columns on Wetherington Apartments!

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for the 1st applicant and $25 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $85/month; Attached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Columns on Wetherington have any available units?
Columns on Wetherington has 12 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Florence, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
What amenities does Columns on Wetherington have?
Some of Columns on Wetherington's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columns on Wetherington currently offering any rent specials?
Columns on Wetherington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columns on Wetherington pet-friendly?
Yes, Columns on Wetherington is pet friendly.
Does Columns on Wetherington offer parking?
Yes, Columns on Wetherington offers parking.
Does Columns on Wetherington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columns on Wetherington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columns on Wetherington have a pool?
Yes, Columns on Wetherington has a pool.
Does Columns on Wetherington have accessible units?
Yes, Columns on Wetherington has accessible units.
Does Columns on Wetherington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columns on Wetherington has units with dishwashers.
