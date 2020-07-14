Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court car wash area hot tub putting green

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Your pet-friendly apartment home features a rejuvenating pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Inside your newly renovated two or three bedroom apartment, you’ll find fully-equipped kitchens with newly refreshed cabinets, granite-style countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood-style flooring. You will also enjoy the convenience and comforts of in-home washer and dryer hookups, cozy fireplaces, attached garages, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and private balconies and patios.



Our beautiful Florence, KY apartments are located in the beautiful Plantation Pointe residential development set amidst a private, yet serene location located just minutes from the city allowing you to enjoy great shopping, fine dining and plenty of outdoor recreation. Call or stop by today to discover your new Florence apartment at Columns on Wetherington Apartments!



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.