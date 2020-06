Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729



Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.

Benefits of living with Courtyard Properties

24-hour emergency maintenance.

Uncompromising commitment to quality and care.

Important information:

Full month's deposit with approved application

Cats and Dogs welcome (fees apply)

We will take dogs at this property! BREED AND WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS - $300 ONE TIME PET FEE $25/MONTH

Coin operated laundry

Parking fee $50

Street parking FREE

Residents are responsible for electric and gas

Water, Sanitation PAID!

