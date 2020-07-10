107 West Hale Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT if moved in by May 31st. Come see this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Spring Hill. Lovely living room flows right into dining room. Spacious bedroom. Off street parking.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.