107 West Hale Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:54 PM

107 West Hale Street

107 West Hale Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 West Hale Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT if moved in by May 31st. Come see this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Spring Hill. Lovely living room flows right into dining room. Spacious bedroom. Off street parking.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 West Hale Street have any available units?
107 West Hale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, KS.
Is 107 West Hale Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 West Hale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 West Hale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 West Hale Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 West Hale Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 West Hale Street offers parking.
Does 107 West Hale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 West Hale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 West Hale Street have a pool?
No, 107 West Hale Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 West Hale Street have accessible units?
No, 107 West Hale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 West Hale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 West Hale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 West Hale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 West Hale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

