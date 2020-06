Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath town-home in Shawnee Ks. Quick access to 7 highway. The unit has a walkout basement from one of the bedrooms and a 2 car garage. It has a nice fenced in back yard. Kitchen appliances provided and the property does have washer/dryer hook ups. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 with any questions you may have.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.