Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath split level duplex located in Shawnee Kansas. This property also has a finished walkout basement and a 1 car garage. All kitchen appliances come with it. It is located in a quite neighborhood but is minutes away from shopping and dining right off of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.