Shawnee, KS
6005 Barton Dr
Last updated May 29 2019

6005 Barton Dr

6005 Barton Drive
Location

6005 Barton Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58f2b8303c ---- Half off the first month!!

Come make this charming Shawnee 1 bed 1 bath duplex your new home surrounded by lovely shade trees!

You will enjoy the open layout that will allow everyone to be together whether you are in the kitchen or the living room.

The kitchen provides beautiful granite counter tops and a new oven/stove with the luxury of a dishwasher.

Take advantage of the remolded bathroom that features dark wood cabinets, tiled shower, and a granite vanity!

This lovely apartment is also located near Shawnee Mission Parkway so you can enjoy the restaurant, grocery stores, along with the several parks within a couple of minutes.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent Disposal Granite Countertop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Barton Dr have any available units?
6005 Barton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 Barton Dr have?
Some of 6005 Barton Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Barton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Barton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Barton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Barton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 6005 Barton Dr offer parking?
No, 6005 Barton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6005 Barton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Barton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Barton Dr have a pool?
No, 6005 Barton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Barton Dr have accessible units?
No, 6005 Barton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Barton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Barton Dr has units with dishwashers.

