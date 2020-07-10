6005 Barton Dr

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58f2b8303c ---- Half off the first month!!



Come make this charming Shawnee 1 bed 1 bath duplex your new home surrounded by lovely shade trees!



You will enjoy the open layout that will allow everyone to be together whether you are in the kitchen or the living room.



The kitchen provides beautiful granite counter tops and a new oven/stove with the luxury of a dishwasher.



Take advantage of the remolded bathroom that features dark wood cabinets, tiled shower, and a granite vanity!



This lovely apartment is also located near Shawnee Mission Parkway so you can enjoy the restaurant, grocery stores, along with the several parks within a couple of minutes.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent Disposal Granite Countertop