15004 West 64th Terrace

Are you looking for the perfect place? Come and check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway. This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!



This property features a single car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen and an electric fireplace with a remote. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, a matching set of stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar!

Upstairs you will find that both bedrooms offer a beautiful bathroom with double vanities and both bedrooms include a walk-in closet as well.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.