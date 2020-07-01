All apartments in Shawnee
15004 West 64th Terrace

15004 W 64th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

15004 W 64th Ter, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Are you looking for the perfect place? Come and check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway. This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!

This property features a single car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen and an electric fireplace with a remote. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, a matching set of stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar!
Upstairs you will find that both bedrooms offer a beautiful bathroom with double vanities and both bedrooms include a walk-in closet as well.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15004 West 64th Terrace have any available units?
15004 West 64th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 15004 West 64th Terrace have?
Some of 15004 West 64th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15004 West 64th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15004 West 64th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15004 West 64th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 15004 West 64th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 15004 West 64th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 15004 West 64th Terrace offers parking.
Does 15004 West 64th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15004 West 64th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15004 West 64th Terrace have a pool?
No, 15004 West 64th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15004 West 64th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15004 West 64th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15004 West 64th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 15004 West 64th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

