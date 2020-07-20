LOOK at this AMAZING 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home here in Shawnee, KS. Carpet throughout the main openings in the home. LVT throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. (913) 276-4318
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13413 West 60th Street - 1 have any available units?
13413 West 60th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 13413 West 60th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13413 West 60th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.