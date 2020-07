Amenities

Newly upgraded home. 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a bonus room in the basement in a lovely Shawnee Ks neighborhood. Close to shopping and dining. Home has all new flooring, and fresh paint, and kitchen appliances included. There is a nice deck with a spacious yard. Finished basement Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.