Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully furnished shabby chic condo, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Water included, perfect setting nestled in the heart of shawnee and easy access to the interstate. It is a 3rd story lofted unit that has a bonus of a pool and storage in the basement. Washer and dryer included. The bed is a SLEEP NUMBER and not even a year old No dogs over 20 lbs. Multiple parking spaces. 1 covered carport available.

This unit is incredible! Close to the highway and all shopping needs.