Amenities

garage recently renovated

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in Shawnee Kansas. This home has hardwood through out most of it. The kitchen has been updated and it comes with the kitchen appliances included. This home has a large yard that would be perfect for a family or hosting friends. Also has a 1 car garage. Please contact Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.