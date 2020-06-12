157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS

/
2 bedroom apartments
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$887
1067 sqft
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$897
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$792
842 sqft
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Waldo
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.
Mission
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Grantoch
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$920
1035 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1294 sqft
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$713
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Wycliff
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$888
1120 sqft
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$896
883 sqft
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1261 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
