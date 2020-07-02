7620 Mohawk Drive

Amenities
Fantastic Prairie Village Ranch + Both Bathrooms Fully Remodeled 2019 + Fenced Yard + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances included! - Don't miss this 1 of a kind rental in the heart of Prairie Village!
Walk or bike to Corinth! Wonderful home on private treed cul-de-sac.
Main living area is light, bright & open. Decorative 2 sided fireplace & tons of windows are just part of the charm.
Kitchen upgraded with tile floors & counters, all black appliances - gas stove & fridge w/ water & ice!
Living room overlooks oversized deck and lovely fenced back yard. This back yard is awaiting your home-warming bbq!!
All bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom is private & has own bathroom. Both bathrooms fully remodeled 2019! Washer/ Dryer included!
Elementary School: Belinder
Middle School: Indian Hills
High school: Shawnee Mission East
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3421703)