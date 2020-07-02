7620 Mohawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic Prairie Village Ranch + Both Bathrooms Fully Remodeled 2019 + Fenced Yard + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances included! - Don't miss this 1 of a kind rental in the heart of Prairie Village!



Walk or bike to Corinth! Wonderful home on private treed cul-de-sac.



Main living area is light, bright & open. Decorative 2 sided fireplace & tons of windows are just part of the charm.



Kitchen upgraded with tile floors & counters, all black appliances - gas stove & fridge w/ water & ice!



Living room overlooks oversized deck and lovely fenced back yard. This back yard is awaiting your home-warming bbq!!



All bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom is private & has own bathroom. Both bathrooms fully remodeled 2019! Washer/ Dryer included!



Elementary School: Belinder

Middle School: Indian Hills

High school: Shawnee Mission East



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3421703)