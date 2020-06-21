All apartments in Prairie Village
7411 Birch

7411 Birch Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7411 Birch · Avail. Aug 10

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.

Sunny living room with large windows and fireplace opens into dining area and rear bonus/sunroom.

Kitchen offers warm walnut cabinets, Silestone counters, and stainless appliances.

The main level also offers two bedrooms and full hall bathroom.

Upstairs you will find another two bedrooms, including the master, plus another hall bath with jetted tub!

The basement is unfinished, but has laundry hook-ups and a 1/2 bathroom.

Newer Deck. One Car Garage. Fenced Yard. Mature dog considered. No cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2303960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Birch have any available units?
7411 Birch has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7411 Birch have?
Some of 7411 Birch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Birch currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Birch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Birch pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 Birch is pet friendly.
Does 7411 Birch offer parking?
Yes, 7411 Birch does offer parking.
Does 7411 Birch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 Birch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Birch have a pool?
No, 7411 Birch does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Birch have accessible units?
No, 7411 Birch does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Birch have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Birch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7411 Birch have units with air conditioning?
No, 7411 Birch does not have units with air conditioning.
