7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.



Sunny living room with large windows and fireplace opens into dining area and rear bonus/sunroom.



Kitchen offers warm walnut cabinets, Silestone counters, and stainless appliances.



The main level also offers two bedrooms and full hall bathroom.



Upstairs you will find another two bedrooms, including the master, plus another hall bath with jetted tub!



The basement is unfinished, but has laundry hook-ups and a 1/2 bathroom.



Newer Deck. One Car Garage. Fenced Yard. Mature dog considered. No cats.



No Cats Allowed



