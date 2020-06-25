7112 Linden Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

{7112} Charming Prairie Village Home + Fenced Yard + Attached Garage + Wood and Tile Floors - Charming Prairie Village Home within walking distance to the PV Shopping Center!



All appliances included- stainless steel kitchen appliances, new cabinets, new tile & walks out to patio overlooking fenced backyard!



Spacious bedrooms with wood flooring throughout and ceiling fans. Great closets and storage space on main level.



Unfinished basement with room for storage!



Call or email today to schedule a showing!



Prairie Elementary

Indian Hills Middle

Shawnee Mission East HS



(RLNE2673204)