Prairie Village, KS
7112 Linden Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

7112 Linden Street

7112 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

7112 Linden Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
{7112} Charming Prairie Village Home + Fenced Yard + Attached Garage + Wood and Tile Floors - Charming Prairie Village Home within walking distance to the PV Shopping Center!

All appliances included- stainless steel kitchen appliances, new cabinets, new tile & walks out to patio overlooking fenced backyard!

Spacious bedrooms with wood flooring throughout and ceiling fans. Great closets and storage space on main level.

Unfinished basement with room for storage!

Call or email today to schedule a showing!

Prairie Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
Shawnee Mission East HS

(RLNE2673204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Linden Street have any available units?
7112 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7112 Linden Street have?
Some of 7112 Linden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Linden Street offers parking.
Does 7112 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 7112 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 7112 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
