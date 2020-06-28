All apartments in Prairie Village
6011 W 75th Terrace
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

6011 W 75th Terrace

6011 West 75th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6011 West 75th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6011 W 75th Terrace Available 04/01/20 Nice home for rent in Prairie Village - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the heart of Prairie Village near 75th St between Lamar and Nall. Just minutes from I35 and less than 15 minutes from the Plaza and Downtown. This ranch style home has approximately 1025 sq ft of living space along with a partially finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout with newer paint, newer vinyl windows and new cabinets in kitchen. All kitchen appliances included along with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced back yard has covered screened in porch. One car garage with openers. Available April 1. Rent is $1400/month with a $1400 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. $25 application fee can waived if currently residing in Johnson County, KS.

(RLNE5553627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 W 75th Terrace have any available units?
6011 W 75th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 6011 W 75th Terrace have?
Some of 6011 W 75th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 W 75th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6011 W 75th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 W 75th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 W 75th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6011 W 75th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6011 W 75th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6011 W 75th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 W 75th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 W 75th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6011 W 75th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6011 W 75th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6011 W 75th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 W 75th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 W 75th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 W 75th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 W 75th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
