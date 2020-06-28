Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

6011 W 75th Terrace Available 04/01/20 Nice home for rent in Prairie Village - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the heart of Prairie Village near 75th St between Lamar and Nall. Just minutes from I35 and less than 15 minutes from the Plaza and Downtown. This ranch style home has approximately 1025 sq ft of living space along with a partially finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout with newer paint, newer vinyl windows and new cabinets in kitchen. All kitchen appliances included along with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced back yard has covered screened in porch. One car garage with openers. Available April 1. Rent is $1400/month with a $1400 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. $25 application fee can waived if currently residing in Johnson County, KS.



(RLNE5553627)