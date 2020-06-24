All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 5707 W 75TH TERR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
5707 W 75TH TERR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

5707 W 75TH TERR

5707 West 75th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5707 West 75th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Prairie Village - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in a quite neighborhood in Prairie Village, just south of 75th Street between Nall and Lamar.
It features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen opens up to a great deck and a fenced in back yard.
The home features central heating and air, a large living room with a decorative fireplace, and an attached 1-car garage with an office area.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

*For further information or to view more of our available homes, please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE1984554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 W 75TH TERR have any available units?
5707 W 75TH TERR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5707 W 75TH TERR have?
Some of 5707 W 75TH TERR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 W 75TH TERR currently offering any rent specials?
5707 W 75TH TERR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 W 75TH TERR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 W 75TH TERR is pet friendly.
Does 5707 W 75TH TERR offer parking?
Yes, 5707 W 75TH TERR offers parking.
Does 5707 W 75TH TERR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 W 75TH TERR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 W 75TH TERR have a pool?
No, 5707 W 75TH TERR does not have a pool.
Does 5707 W 75TH TERR have accessible units?
No, 5707 W 75TH TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 W 75TH TERR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 W 75TH TERR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 W 75TH TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 W 75TH TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City