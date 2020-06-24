5707 W 75TH TERR

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Prairie Village - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in a quite neighborhood in Prairie Village, just south of 75th Street between Nall and Lamar.

It features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen opens up to a great deck and a fenced in back yard.

The home features central heating and air, a large living room with a decorative fireplace, and an attached 1-car garage with an office area.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



