Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

5008 W 72nd St

5008 West 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5008 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127602?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Spacious and affordable 2 bedroom home in Prairie Village!! 864 sqft living space upstairs and another 864 sqft of unfinished basement space perfect for storage or recreation area. All hardwood floors and new vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer included and are upstairs for convenience! Master bedroom has 2 closets! Fully fenced in backyard perfect for your pet. Awesome sun-room off the back of the home adding even more space to this light and bright home. 18 month lease required. Don't miss out on this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5307312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 W 72nd St have any available units?
5008 W 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5008 W 72nd St have?
Some of 5008 W 72nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 W 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5008 W 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 W 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 W 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 5008 W 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5008 W 72nd St offers parking.
Does 5008 W 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5008 W 72nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 W 72nd St have a pool?
No, 5008 W 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5008 W 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 5008 W 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 W 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 W 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 W 72nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 W 72nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

