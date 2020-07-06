5008 W 72nd St

Amenities

The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Spacious and affordable 2 bedroom home in Prairie Village!! 864 sqft living space upstairs and another 864 sqft of unfinished basement space perfect for storage or recreation area. All hardwood floors and new vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer included and are upstairs for convenience! Master bedroom has 2 closets! Fully fenced in backyard perfect for your pet. Awesome sun-room off the back of the home adding even more space to this light and bright home. 18 month lease required. Don't miss out on this one!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



