4710 TOMAHAWK STREET

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Prairie Village - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Prairie Village Kansas.

The home offers a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, a pantry, a decorative fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, washer and dryer connections, an unfinished basement which houses your 2nd bathroom, an additional room off of the kitchen, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, off street parking, and a 2 car attached garage.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*



