All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
4710 TOMAHAWK STREET
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4710 TOMAHAWK STREET

4710 Tomahawk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4710 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Prairie Village - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Prairie Village Kansas.
The home offers a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, a pantry, a decorative fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, washer and dryer connections, an unfinished basement which houses your 2nd bathroom, an additional room off of the kitchen, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, off street parking, and a 2 car attached garage.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5615781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have any available units?
4710 TOMAHAWK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have?
Some of 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4710 TOMAHAWK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET offers parking.
Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have a pool?
No, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have accessible units?
No, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4710 TOMAHAWK STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPrairie Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Prairie Village Apartments with GymsPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MORaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MOSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City