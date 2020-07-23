All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4709 W 75th St

4709 West 75th Street · (913) 256-8470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4709 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4709 W 75th St · Avail. Aug 16

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4709 W 75th St Available 08/16/20 Prairie Village 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with a great location! - This Prairie Village, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with just over 1,500 sq ft.This home is not going to last long! This home is close to everything with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Updated kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, new stainless stove/oven, dishwasher, & new LVT flooring. Both bathrooms fully remodeled. Natural light flows through the space with over 9 windows throughout. You will find an abundance of storage space, as well as yard space. Inquire today!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5967908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 W 75th St have any available units?
4709 W 75th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4709 W 75th St have?
Some of 4709 W 75th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 W 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
4709 W 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 W 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 W 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 4709 W 75th St offer parking?
No, 4709 W 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 4709 W 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 W 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 W 75th St have a pool?
No, 4709 W 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 4709 W 75th St have accessible units?
No, 4709 W 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 W 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 W 75th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 W 75th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 W 75th St does not have units with air conditioning.
