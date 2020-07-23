Amenities

4709 W 75th St Available 08/16/20 Prairie Village 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with a great location! - This Prairie Village, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with just over 1,500 sq ft.This home is not going to last long! This home is close to everything with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Updated kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, new stainless stove/oven, dishwasher, & new LVT flooring. Both bathrooms fully remodeled. Natural light flows through the space with over 9 windows throughout. You will find an abundance of storage space, as well as yard space. Inquire today!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5967908)