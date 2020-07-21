4319 West 78th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming TRUE ranch-style home has almost NEW everything! The formal living room is spacious & inviting. The kitchen is pretty with all newer appliances & pendant lights over the breakfast bar. The family room has a great fireplace and ½ bath. Walk out to the beautifully landscaped & treed yard with a GREAT deck, fence & shed! The bedrooms are attractive with designer colors. The full bathroom is right out of a magazine with glass tiles. Just gorgeous!



Possession Date: 8/2/19

County: Johnson

Subd: Prairie Ridge

Style: Ranch Single Fam Home

Year built: 1954

Sq feet per county: 1344

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Garage: 1



Laundry location: 1st Flr

Fireplace: 1

Basement: n/a

Fenced: Yes

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Community Pool: No

Elem Schl: Briarwood

Middle Schl: Mission Valley

High Schl:ShwnMissionEast

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer, water purifier, security system (available at renters expense)

Directions: From Roe, East on 78th St.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.