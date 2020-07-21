4319 West 78th Terrace

Amenities
This charming TRUE ranch-style home has almost NEW everything! The formal living room is spacious & inviting. The kitchen is pretty with all newer appliances & pendant lights over the breakfast bar. The family room has a great fireplace and ½ bath. Walk out to the beautifully landscaped & treed yard with a GREAT deck, fence & shed! The bedrooms are attractive with designer colors. The full bathroom is right out of a magazine with glass tiles. Just gorgeous!
Possession Date: 8/2/19
County: Johnson
Subd: Prairie Ridge
Style: Ranch Single Fam Home
Year built: 1954
Sq feet per county: 1344
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Garage: 1
Laundry location: 1st Flr
Fireplace: 1
Basement: n/a
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Community Pool: No
Elem Schl: Briarwood
Middle Schl: Mission Valley
High Schl:ShwnMissionEast
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer, water purifier, security system (available at renters expense)
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From Roe, East on 78th St.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.