All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 4319 West 78th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
4319 West 78th Terrace
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:43 PM

4319 West 78th Terrace

4319 West 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4319 West 78th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming TRUE ranch-style home has almost NEW everything! The formal living room is spacious & inviting. The kitchen is pretty with all newer appliances & pendant lights over the breakfast bar. The family room has a great fireplace and ½ bath. Walk out to the beautifully landscaped & treed yard with a GREAT deck, fence & shed! The bedrooms are attractive with designer colors. The full bathroom is right out of a magazine with glass tiles. Just gorgeous!

Possession Date: 8/2/19
County: Johnson
Subd: Prairie Ridge
Style: Ranch Single Fam Home
Year built: 1954
Sq feet per county: 1344
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Garage: 1

Laundry location: 1st Flr
Fireplace: 1
Basement: n/a
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Community Pool: No
Elem Schl: Briarwood
Middle Schl: Mission Valley
High Schl:ShwnMissionEast
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer, dryer, water purifier, security system (available at renters expense)
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From Roe, East on 78th St.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 West 78th Terrace have any available units?
4319 West 78th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 4319 West 78th Terrace have?
Some of 4319 West 78th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 West 78th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4319 West 78th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 West 78th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 West 78th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4319 West 78th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4319 West 78th Terrace offers parking.
Does 4319 West 78th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 West 78th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 West 78th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4319 West 78th Terrace has a pool.
Does 4319 West 78th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4319 West 78th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 West 78th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 West 78th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 West 78th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 West 78th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street
Prairie Village, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPrairie Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Prairie Village Apartments with GymsPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MORaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MO
Parkville, MOSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City