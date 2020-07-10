All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 4304 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
4304 West 83rd Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 3:56 PM

4304 West 83rd Street

4304 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4304 West 83rd Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing remodeled home in the heart of Prairie Village! Beautifully refinished hardwoods run throughout the open main level. The spacious kitchen includes an island that seats 6+ and is open to the family/living room. Expansive 1st floor master suite with walk in closet and access to laundry. Additional bedroom on the first floor with 2 more bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 800+ Sq ft of finished basement could be your man/family cave, with plenty of storage in the unfinished area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 West 83rd Street have any available units?
4304 West 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 4304 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 4304 West 83rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4304 West 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 West 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4304 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 4304 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4304 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 4304 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4304 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4304 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 West 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 West 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City