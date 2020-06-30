Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2001 W 71st Street Available 01/31/20 {2001} Charming Prairie Village Ranch + Hardwood Floors + Updated Kitchen + Fenced Yard - Great Prairie Village home with tons of charm. Home is situated on lovely landscaped lot with large fenced backyard!



Great sized living room to relax with adjoining dining area- tons of natural light. Hardwood Flooring!



Kitchen offers lots of updates. Newer kitchen counter, back splash, dishwasher & more. Laundry room/ mud room with W/D provided!



Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors. Charming bathroom with great storage and natural light.



Great landscaping, wonderful fenced backyard w/lots of area to play games, enjoy BBQs w/friends or just relax and read a book. Don't miss this great home!



(RLNE2181820)