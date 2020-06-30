All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 2001 W 71st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
2001 W 71st Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

2001 W 71st Street

2001 West 71st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2001 West 71st Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2001 W 71st Street Available 01/31/20 {2001} Charming Prairie Village Ranch + Hardwood Floors + Updated Kitchen + Fenced Yard - Great Prairie Village home with tons of charm. Home is situated on lovely landscaped lot with large fenced backyard!

Great sized living room to relax with adjoining dining area- tons of natural light. Hardwood Flooring!

Kitchen offers lots of updates. Newer kitchen counter, back splash, dishwasher & more. Laundry room/ mud room with W/D provided!

Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors. Charming bathroom with great storage and natural light.

Great landscaping, wonderful fenced backyard w/lots of area to play games, enjoy BBQs w/friends or just relax and read a book. Don't miss this great home!

(RLNE2181820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 W 71st Street have any available units?
2001 W 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 2001 W 71st Street have?
Some of 2001 W 71st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 W 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 W 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 W 71st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 W 71st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2001 W 71st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2001 W 71st Street offers parking.
Does 2001 W 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 W 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 W 71st Street have a pool?
No, 2001 W 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 W 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 W 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 W 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 W 71st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 W 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 W 71st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City