Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar courtyard e-payments google fiber internet cafe online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort. Enjoy luxury living in a peaceful, beautifully landscaped setting located in prestigious Johnson County. You'll find Overland Park's unparalleled selection of restaurants, shops, entertainment, and recreation are just moments away. Well-appointed apartment homes and incomparable amenities combine to make your home an oasis of luxury and comfort. Life is fun and easy here. Wynnewood Farms offers both quality and convenience in an unbeatable location.