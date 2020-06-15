All apartments in Olathe
841 S Lindenwood Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

841 S Lindenwood Drive

841 South Lindenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

841 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Walk, jog, or ride your bike on the Indian Creek Trail located across the street, or relax on your back deck with a view of Indian Creek. The plan also features two living rooms and large single car garage with an automatic garage door opener. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday June 13th from 11am to 12:30. please stop by and look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 S Lindenwood Drive have any available units?
841 S Lindenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 S Lindenwood Drive have?
Some of 841 S Lindenwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 S Lindenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 S Lindenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 S Lindenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 841 S Lindenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 841 S Lindenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 S Lindenwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 841 S Lindenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 S Lindenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 S Lindenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 841 S Lindenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 841 S Lindenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 S Lindenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 S Lindenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 S Lindenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
