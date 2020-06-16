All apartments in Olathe
813 North Sumac Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 12:08 AM

813 North Sumac Street

813 North Sumac Street · (636) 306-3491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 North Sumac Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Persimmon

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate sun-filled light, bright & open, spacious floor plan! Enjoy outdoor living at its best in this amazing back yard. Home boasts hardwood floors, iron spindles, granite, carpet, and tile backsplash. Room to roam with space galore in this updated floor plan. Enjoy the large bedrooms, closet space, & finished recreation room with full bath. Plenty of storage space. Close enough to walk to schools!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 North Sumac Street have any available units?
813 North Sumac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 North Sumac Street have?
Some of 813 North Sumac Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 North Sumac Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 North Sumac Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 North Sumac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 North Sumac Street is pet friendly.
Does 813 North Sumac Street offer parking?
No, 813 North Sumac Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 North Sumac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 North Sumac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 North Sumac Street have a pool?
No, 813 North Sumac Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 North Sumac Street have accessible units?
No, 813 North Sumac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 North Sumac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 North Sumac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
