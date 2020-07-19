All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 428 North Mesquite Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
428 North Mesquite Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

428 North Mesquite Street

428 North Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

428 North Mesquite Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Persimmon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Make yourself at home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,045 sq. ft. home in Olathe that has everything you've been searching for! This spacious home features a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and tons of cabinets. Relax in the cozy family room with custom built ins, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Enjoy the gorgeous master suite with spa like retreat featuring dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Enjoy those warm summer days in your private patio with tons of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 North Mesquite Street have any available units?
428 North Mesquite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 North Mesquite Street have?
Some of 428 North Mesquite Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 North Mesquite Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 North Mesquite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 North Mesquite Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 North Mesquite Street is pet friendly.
Does 428 North Mesquite Street offer parking?
No, 428 North Mesquite Street does not offer parking.
Does 428 North Mesquite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 North Mesquite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 North Mesquite Street have a pool?
No, 428 North Mesquite Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 North Mesquite Street have accessible units?
No, 428 North Mesquite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 North Mesquite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 North Mesquite Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City