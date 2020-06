Amenities

Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in! This home is a raised ranch with beautiful hardwoods throughout, eat in kitchen with black appliances and countertop bar. Convenience of laundry HOOKUPS on the main level. Gigantic walk-out unfinished basement. 2 car garage. Nice enclosed deck off the back.

Available now!

Small pets negotiable.

Contact agent: Josselin, call or text 913-777-8901



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.