Olathe, KS
1204 E Johnston St
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

1204 E Johnston St

1204 East Johnston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 East Johnston Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom Duplex with Fenced Backyard - Property Id: 161535

Nice 3 bedroom duplex with 1.5 bathrooms
Fully equipped kitchen
Fenced backyard
Walking distance to schools
$1150 per month for a 16 month lease or $1175 per month for a 12 month lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161535p
Property Id 161535

(RLNE5179743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 E Johnston St have any available units?
1204 E Johnston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 E Johnston St have?
Some of 1204 E Johnston St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 E Johnston St currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E Johnston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E Johnston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 E Johnston St is pet friendly.
Does 1204 E Johnston St offer parking?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not offer parking.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have a pool?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not have a pool.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have accessible units?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 E Johnston St has units with dishwashers.
