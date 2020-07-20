Nice 3 bedroom duplex with 1.5 bathrooms Fully equipped kitchen Fenced backyard Walking distance to schools $1150 per month for a 16 month lease or $1175 per month for a 12 month lease Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161535p Property Id 161535
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1204 E Johnston St have any available units?
1204 E Johnston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
What amenities does 1204 E Johnston St have?
Some of 1204 E Johnston St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 E Johnston St currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E Johnston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E Johnston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 E Johnston St is pet friendly.
Does 1204 E Johnston St offer parking?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not offer parking.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have a pool?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not have a pool.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have accessible units?
No, 1204 E Johnston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E Johnston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 E Johnston St has units with dishwashers.