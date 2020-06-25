All apartments in Olathe
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:40 PM

1126 East Elizabeth Street

1126 East Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 East Elizabeth Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! High ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite countertops. Walkout basement with a patio and a deck off the kitchen. Fenced yard and a 2 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 East Elizabeth Street have any available units?
1126 East Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 East Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 1126 East Elizabeth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 East Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 East Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 East Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 East Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 1126 East Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 East Elizabeth Street offers parking.
Does 1126 East Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 East Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 East Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 1126 East Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 East Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 East Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 East Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 East Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
