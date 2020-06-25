1126 East Elizabeth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! High ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite countertops. Walkout basement with a patio and a deck off the kitchen. Fenced yard and a 2 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.