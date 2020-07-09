All apartments in Mission
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

6508 West 61st Street

6508 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

6508 West 61st Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home with level, fenced back yard, attached garage, and a deck! Updated kitchen and Large partially finished basement. blocks away from Johnson Drive shops, but tucked away on a quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 West 61st Street have any available units?
6508 West 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
Is 6508 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6508 West 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 6508 West 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 6508 West 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 6508 West 61st Street offers parking.
Does 6508 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 West 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 West 61st Street have a pool?
No, 6508 West 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 6508 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 6508 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 West 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 West 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

