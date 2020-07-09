Immaculate home with level, fenced back yard, attached garage, and a deck! Updated kitchen and Large partially finished basement. blocks away from Johnson Drive shops, but tucked away on a quiet street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6508 West 61st Street have any available units?
6508 West 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
Is 6508 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6508 West 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.