Amenities
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.
Upstairs you will find sunny living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen all appliances included , Three bedrooms and a full hall bath. Stackable W/D!
The back door opens onto a charming deck and large fenced back yard. The Garage has been converted into a large bonus room and provides access to the finished basement quarters.
Downstairs you will find a large living area, open plan to kitchen featuring stainless appliances and granite counters, two large bedrooms and a hall bath. Second stackable W/D!
Upper bedroom sizes:
10x9.5
10x9
8x9
Lower Bedrooms
10x13
10x9
(RLNE2305955)