Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.



Upstairs you will find sunny living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen all appliances included , Three bedrooms and a full hall bath. Stackable W/D!



The back door opens onto a charming deck and large fenced back yard. The Garage has been converted into a large bonus room and provides access to the finished basement quarters.



Downstairs you will find a large living area, open plan to kitchen featuring stainless appliances and granite counters, two large bedrooms and a hall bath. Second stackable W/D!



Upper bedroom sizes:

10x9.5

10x9

8x9



Lower Bedrooms

10x13

10x9



