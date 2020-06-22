All apartments in Mission
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue

5639 Beverly Avenue · (913) 266-5608
Location

5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5639 Beverly Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.

Upstairs you will find sunny living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen all appliances included , Three bedrooms and a full hall bath. Stackable W/D!

The back door opens onto a charming deck and large fenced back yard. The Garage has been converted into a large bonus room and provides access to the finished basement quarters.

Downstairs you will find a large living area, open plan to kitchen featuring stainless appliances and granite counters, two large bedrooms and a hall bath. Second stackable W/D!

Upper bedroom sizes:
10x9.5
10x9
8x9

Lower Bedrooms
10x13
10x9

(RLNE2305955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Beverly Avenue have any available units?
5639 Beverly Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5639 Beverly Avenue have?
Some of 5639 Beverly Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Beverly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Beverly Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Beverly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 Beverly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5639 Beverly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5639 Beverly Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5639 Beverly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Beverly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Beverly Avenue have a pool?
No, 5639 Beverly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Beverly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5639 Beverly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Beverly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Beverly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 Beverly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 Beverly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
