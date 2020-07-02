5415 Lamar Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

No expense spared in this fully remodeled home in 2013. Newer kitchen with gorgeous soft close cabinets, granite counters, tile floors, fixtures,WH & appliances. Full bath with beautiful tile and new fixtures. Gleaming hardwoods in rest of 1st floor. Newer windows make this home more energy efficient. Extended garage with newer door, opener & tons of storage. Full unfinished basement space. Fenced yard, and patio.



County: Johnson

Subd: Suncrest Park

Style: Ranch

Year built: 1953

Sq feet per county: 1314

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Garage: 1

Laundry location: Basement

Fireplace: 1

Basement Finished: NO

Fenced: Yes

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

School Dist: Shawnee Miss.

Elem Schl: Rushton

Middle Schl: Antioch

High Schl: SM North

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, , garage opener.

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: I35 to Lamar, South to the home, on the left



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.