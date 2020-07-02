All apartments in Mission
5415 Lamar Avenue

5415 Lamar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Lamar Avenue, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
No expense spared in this fully remodeled home in 2013. Newer kitchen with gorgeous soft close cabinets, granite counters, tile floors, fixtures,WH & appliances. Full bath with beautiful tile and new fixtures. Gleaming hardwoods in rest of 1st floor. Newer windows make this home more energy efficient. Extended garage with newer door, opener & tons of storage. Full unfinished basement space. Fenced yard, and patio.

County: Johnson
Subd: Suncrest Park
Style: Ranch
Year built: 1953
Sq feet per county: 1314
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: 1
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist: Shawnee Miss.
Elem Schl: Rushton
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: SM North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, , garage opener.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I35 to Lamar, South to the home, on the left

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Lamar Avenue have any available units?
5415 Lamar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5415 Lamar Avenue have?
Some of 5415 Lamar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Lamar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Lamar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Lamar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Lamar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Lamar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Lamar Avenue offers parking.
Does 5415 Lamar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Lamar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Lamar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5415 Lamar Avenue has a pool.
Does 5415 Lamar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5415 Lamar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Lamar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Lamar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Lamar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Lamar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

