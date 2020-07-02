5415 Lamar Avenue

Amenities
No expense spared in this fully remodeled home in 2013. Newer kitchen with gorgeous soft close cabinets, granite counters, tile floors, fixtures,WH & appliances. Full bath with beautiful tile and new fixtures. Gleaming hardwoods in rest of 1st floor. Newer windows make this home more energy efficient. Extended garage with newer door, opener & tons of storage. Full unfinished basement space. Fenced yard, and patio.
County: Johnson
Subd: Suncrest Park
Style: Ranch
Year built: 1953
Sq feet per county: 1314
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: 1
Basement Finished: NO
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist: Shawnee Miss.
Elem Schl: Rushton
Middle Schl: Antioch
High Schl: SM North
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, , garage opener.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I35 to Lamar, South to the home, on the left
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.