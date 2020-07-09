All apartments in Mission
Find more places like 5001 Reeds Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission, KS
/
5001 Reeds Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:55 PM

5001 Reeds Road

5001 Reeds Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5001 Reeds Road, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully updated home in Mission on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Cozy living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and large picture window.
Kitchen is updated with brand new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space.

All new paint and carpet throughout.
Bedrooms are a great size, with good closet space and ceiling fans in two bedrooms.
Great yard space on a corner lot with an attached 2-car garage.
Fireplace will be decorative only.
Great location! close to I-35, plaza, downtown, restaurants, and more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Reeds Road have any available units?
5001 Reeds Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5001 Reeds Road have?
Some of 5001 Reeds Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Reeds Road currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Reeds Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Reeds Road pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Reeds Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 5001 Reeds Road offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Reeds Road offers parking.
Does 5001 Reeds Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Reeds Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Reeds Road have a pool?
No, 5001 Reeds Road does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Reeds Road have accessible units?
No, 5001 Reeds Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Reeds Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Reeds Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Reeds Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Reeds Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr
Mission, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Mission 1 BedroomsMission 2 Bedrooms
Mission Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMission Pet Friendly Places
Mission Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MONorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City