5001 Reeds Road

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautifully updated home in Mission on a quiet cul-de-sac.



Cozy living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and large picture window.

Kitchen is updated with brand new granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space.



All new paint and carpet throughout.

Bedrooms are a great size, with good closet space and ceiling fans in two bedrooms.

Great yard space on a corner lot with an attached 2-car garage.

Fireplace will be decorative only.

Great location! close to I-35, plaza, downtown, restaurants, and more!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.