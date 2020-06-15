All apartments in Mission Hills
3800 W 66th Street
Last updated June 15 2020

3800 W 66th Street

3800 West 66th Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS 66208
Mission Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3800 W 66th Street · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5415 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
{3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location!

Main level features hardwood flooring throughout. Chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, quartz counters and an extra large island. Vaulted family room off of the kitchen with beautiful fireplace and access to the patio. Additional sitting area and spacious great room with new stone fireplace!

Main level master retreat with patio access, spa like master bath and large walk in closet with laundry room access. Two additional main floor bedrooms and full hall bathroom.

Upstairs addition includes two bedrooms with walk in closets and en suite bathrooms.

Enormous finished basement is approximately 1300 sqft - second half bathroom and plenty of additional storage.

Large mudroom with cubbies right off the garage. Fenced yard, in- ground sprinklers.

Great Room 33X18
Kitchen. 22X17
Family Room. 17X20
Master Bed. 17X16
Bed Two 12X10
Bed three 14X10
Bed Four 14X10
Bed Five 11X11
Media Room 20X16
Rec Room 35X18

(RLNE5845976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 W 66th Street have any available units?
3800 W 66th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3800 W 66th Street have?
Some of 3800 W 66th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 W 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3800 W 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 W 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3800 W 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Hills.
Does 3800 W 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3800 W 66th Street does offer parking.
Does 3800 W 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 W 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 W 66th Street have a pool?
No, 3800 W 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3800 W 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 3800 W 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 W 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 W 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 W 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 W 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
