3800 W 66th Street

Amenities
{3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location!
Main level features hardwood flooring throughout. Chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, quartz counters and an extra large island. Vaulted family room off of the kitchen with beautiful fireplace and access to the patio. Additional sitting area and spacious great room with new stone fireplace!
Main level master retreat with patio access, spa like master bath and large walk in closet with laundry room access. Two additional main floor bedrooms and full hall bathroom.
Upstairs addition includes two bedrooms with walk in closets and en suite bathrooms.
Enormous finished basement is approximately 1300 sqft - second half bathroom and plenty of additional storage.
Large mudroom with cubbies right off the garage. Fenced yard, in- ground sprinklers.
Great Room 33X18
Kitchen. 22X17
Family Room. 17X20
Master Bed. 17X16
Bed Two 12X10
Bed three 14X10
Bed Four 14X10
Bed Five 11X11
Media Room 20X16
Rec Room 35X18
(RLNE5845976)