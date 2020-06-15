3800 W 66th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

{3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location!



Main level features hardwood flooring throughout. Chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, quartz counters and an extra large island. Vaulted family room off of the kitchen with beautiful fireplace and access to the patio. Additional sitting area and spacious great room with new stone fireplace!



Main level master retreat with patio access, spa like master bath and large walk in closet with laundry room access. Two additional main floor bedrooms and full hall bathroom.



Upstairs addition includes two bedrooms with walk in closets and en suite bathrooms.



Enormous finished basement is approximately 1300 sqft - second half bathroom and plenty of additional storage.



Large mudroom with cubbies right off the garage. Fenced yard, in- ground sprinklers.



Great Room 33X18

Kitchen. 22X17

Family Room. 17X20

Master Bed. 17X16

Bed Two 12X10

Bed three 14X10

Bed Four 14X10

Bed Five 11X11

Media Room 20X16

Rec Room 35X18



(RLNE5845976)