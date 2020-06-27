9611 Johnson Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Book your appointment to walk-through this home on Sunday, July 28th between 12 PM and 2 PM. Book your appointment online via Avail.co. Enjoy your privacy in this natural-light filled house with contemporary updates, including new flooring. Relax on the spacious front porch or the charming back deck.



Floor plan includes two bedrooms, one bath with tub/shower, living room open to flexible dining room, kitchen, and laundry/mud room. Stone basement is not finished. Terrific location to I-35, sidewalk to city walking trails and parks, Shawnee pool, Merriam farmer's market, plus lots of shopping and restaurants.



All appliances provided, including washer and dryer. Off-street parking for two cars behind this house via a shared driveway.



$935.00/mo, $935.00 security deposit. No pets. No smoking. All utilities paid by tenant. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.