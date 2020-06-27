All apartments in Merriam
Last updated August 12 2019

9611 Johnson Dr

9611 Johnson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9611 Johnson Dr, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Book your appointment to walk-through this home on Sunday, July 28th between 12 PM and 2 PM. Book your appointment online via Avail.co. Enjoy your privacy in this natural-light filled house with contemporary updates, including new flooring. Relax on the spacious front porch or the charming back deck.

Floor plan includes two bedrooms, one bath with tub/shower, living room open to flexible dining room, kitchen, and laundry/mud room. Stone basement is not finished. Terrific location to I-35, sidewalk to city walking trails and parks, Shawnee pool, Merriam farmer's market, plus lots of shopping and restaurants.

All appliances provided, including washer and dryer. Off-street parking for two cars behind this house via a shared driveway.

$935.00/mo, $935.00 security deposit. No pets. No smoking. All utilities paid by tenant. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Johnson Dr have any available units?
9611 Johnson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 9611 Johnson Dr have?
Some of 9611 Johnson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Johnson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Johnson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Johnson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Johnson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merriam.
Does 9611 Johnson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Dr offers parking.
Does 9611 Johnson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Johnson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Dr has a pool.
Does 9611 Johnson Dr have accessible units?
No, 9611 Johnson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Johnson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Johnson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Dr has units with air conditioning.
