Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking pool gym clubhouse

Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living. All of our apartment homes include a washer and dryer, and we are the only community in Merriam offering direct access from your apartment home to an attached garage! We are conveniently located just off I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway. Pinegate is just a short drive from the Country Club Plaza, The Legends, Downtown Kansas City, Power & Light, Town Center and Corporate Woods!