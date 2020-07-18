6423 Antioch Rd

Amenities

Near Antioch park - Huge 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom house in a great location for rent! The home sits near Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway within 10 minutes of the Plaza and within 10 minutes of the heart of OP and right next to Antioch Park. Ideal home for students, young professionals or a large family. Large finished basement with a full kitchen, family room, the 4th bedroom and the 3rd full bathroom. Tons of storage, large walk in closets and oversized bedrooms. Main kitchen appliances are stainless steel and feature a 6 burner gas stove and a pull out pot filler overhead. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large deck right off the family room for entertaining. This home was insulated with super efficient foam insulation which keeps the utility bills at a minimum. Small dogs under 40 lbs welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50/mo in rent per pet. Home is available for move in July 1. Rent is $3300/mo with a $3300 security deposit.



No Cats Allowed



