All apartments in Merriam
Find more places like 6423 Antioch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merriam, KS
/
6423 Antioch Rd
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

6423 Antioch Rd

6423 Antioch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merriam
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6423 Antioch Road, Merriam, KS 66202
Merriam

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Near Antioch park - Huge 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom house in a great location for rent! The home sits near Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway within 10 minutes of the Plaza and within 10 minutes of the heart of OP and right next to Antioch Park. Ideal home for students, young professionals or a large family. Large finished basement with a full kitchen, family room, the 4th bedroom and the 3rd full bathroom. Tons of storage, large walk in closets and oversized bedrooms. Main kitchen appliances are stainless steel and feature a 6 burner gas stove and a pull out pot filler overhead. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large deck right off the family room for entertaining. This home was insulated with super efficient foam insulation which keeps the utility bills at a minimum. Small dogs under 40 lbs welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50/mo in rent per pet. Home is available for move in July 1. Rent is $3300/mo with a $3300 security deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4850518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 Antioch Rd have any available units?
6423 Antioch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 6423 Antioch Rd have?
Some of 6423 Antioch Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 Antioch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Antioch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Antioch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6423 Antioch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6423 Antioch Rd offer parking?
No, 6423 Antioch Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6423 Antioch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 Antioch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Antioch Rd have a pool?
No, 6423 Antioch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6423 Antioch Rd have accessible units?
No, 6423 Antioch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Antioch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 Antioch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 Antioch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 Antioch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace
Merriam, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Merriam 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerriam Apartments with Balconies
Merriam Apartments with GaragesMerriam Apartments with Parking
Merriam Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City